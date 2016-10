18:19 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Motorcycle hits two pedestrians in Kiryat Ata Two female pedestrians were hit a short while ago by a motorcycle in Kiryat Ata. One of those injured, a 70-year-old woman, is in moderate condition and is suffering from head injuries, while the other pedestrian and the motorcyclist were lightly injured. Medics evacuated the injured to Rambam Medical Center.



