17:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Fire erupts near Betset beach in western Galilee Four firefighting teams from the Zebulun region are working to put out a fire that erupted near the Betset beach in the western Galilee.



