16:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Israeli contractor shot at Egyptian border dies Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva confirmed the death a short while ago of the Israeli contractor hired by the Defense Ministry who was wounded earlier from gunfire at the Egyptian border.



