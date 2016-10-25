Two were moderately injured and three others were lightly injured in an accident between two vehicles at the Yehudiya Junction near Katsrin in northern Israel.
Paramedics treated the wounded; some will be evacuated via helicopter.
16:10
Reported
Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16
5 injured in car accident near Katsrin in the North
