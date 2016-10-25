Two cars hiding illegals detained

Within the framework of police activity against the phenomenon of illegal infiltrators in Israel, two vehicles were stopped yesterday at the junction between Route 6 and Route 431 that contained 11 illegals from Judea and Samaria.

One vehicle was packed with six illegals - all without permits for residency in Israel - in addition to the driver. One of the illegals was hiding in the trunk of the vehicle.

The two drivers were arrested and sent to investigators, while the vehicles were confiscated by police and towed.