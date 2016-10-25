An 11-year-old boy was hit by a bus this afternoon on La Guardia Street in Tel Aviv.
Paramedics treated the boy at the scene and evacuated him, in moderate condition, to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
News Briefs
Tel Aviv: Pedestrian injured by bus
