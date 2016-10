The Ministry of Justice spokesperson publicized an announcement "in the aftermath of a number of mistaken reports concerning the prevention of separation between men and women at a "hakafot shniot" [dancing with the Torah] event last night in Jerusalem."

"We hereby declare that the Deputy Attorney General, Dina Zilber, was not involved in this matter - and that the matter is completely unbeknownst to us, nor did our office deal with the issue," the spokesperson said.