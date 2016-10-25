IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16

Report: Shooting on Israel-Egypt border, one wounded

The IDF Spokesperson's unit reported that gunfire was heard a short while ago at Har Harif on the Israel-Egypt border.

According to the report, one man was wounded, apparently from the gunfire.



