The IDF Spokesperson's unit reported that gunfire was heard a short while ago at Har Harif on the Israel-Egypt border.
According to the report, one man was wounded, apparently from the gunfire.
News BriefsTishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16
Report: Shooting on Israel-Egypt border, one wounded
