Chairwoman Zahava Gal-On and Members of Knesset Michal Rozin and Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Tuesday, to remove the parliamentary immunity of Knesset member Oren Hazan (Likud).

The request followed a court's rejection of most of Hazan's libel suit against reporter Amit Segal, which essentially backed allegations of improper behavior by Hazan in Bulgaria before he became a member of Knesset.