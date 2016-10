15:07 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 'I'm happy that Muslims prayed in an Israeli synagogue' Read more



MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) is "happy" that Muslims prayed in an Israeli airport synagogue and used prayer shawls as prayer rugs. ► ◄ Last Briefs