14:14 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Scarlett Johansson opens a gourmet popcorn shop Jewish actress Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, launched the Yummy Pop gourmet popcorn store in Paris’ Marais district on Saturday. Johansson previously served as a spokeswoman for the Israeli home soda-making company SodaStream, and was forced to resign as a global ambassador for anti-poverty charity Oxfam due to outcry over Soda Stream's plant located over the 1949 Armistice Line, which employed hundreds of Palestinian Authority residents. The PA residents lost their jobs when the plant moved to the Negev desert in southern Israel, within the country's pre-Six Day War boundaries.



► ◄ Last Briefs