Chairman David Shain of Likud Youth called on Likud Member of Knesset Omer Hazan to quit, Tuesday, following a court's rejection of most of Hazan's libel suit against reporter Amit Segal.

Shain explained, "Oren Hazan cannot serve anymore as a Knesset member. He would do well to apologize for his actions and maintain the dignity of the Knesset and Likud - by quitting."