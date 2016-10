The Basilica of the Transfiguration, on Mount Tabor in the Galilee region, was vandalized on Monday, with chalices stolen, icons damaged and a donation box robbed.

Church officials believe the motive for the incident was robbery and not Jewish extremism, which has been blamed for previous vandalism at

Christian sites in Israel. No graffiti was painted on the church as usually occurs with vandalism by extremists. A report has been made with police.