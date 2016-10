11:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Vizhnitzer Rebbe: Talk in Yiddish, not Hebrew Read more



In a gathering with Hasidim, the head of the Vizhnitzer dynasty calls on his followers to give up cell phones - even kosher ones - and speak in Yiddish.