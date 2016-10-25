Hazan claims small victory in libel case

Member of Knesset Oren Hazan (Likud) reacted to Tuesday morning's rejection of most of his libel suit by saying, "From a quick reading of the ruling, one can say that a Amit Segal and Channel 2 have committed the sin of false and distorted reporting."

Referring to the part of the ruling in his favor, Hazan said, "Despite an unprecedented smear campaign and the mobilization of all the media "guard" on behalf of one of its members, an Israeli court has ordered the reporter, considered a senior [reporter in] Israel to pay compensation of 40 thousand shekels and states that there was no trafficking in drugs and women. In their place I would be ashamed and not celebrating."