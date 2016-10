10:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 MK Haskel elected to Forum of Young Parliamentarians Member of Knesset Sharren Haskel (Likud) has been elected to the Inter-Parliamentary Union's Forum of Young Parliamentarians as the representative of the European region.



The 32-year-old native of Canada defeated an Italian representative by a margin of 33-22 during the 135th IPU Assembly, which started on Monday in Geneva. Following the vote, she said, ”We must lead young people towards political activity, involvement and transparency.”



