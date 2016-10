The Jerusalem District Court announced, Tuesday morning, that the trial of Rachael Risby-Raz, former travel coordinator for former prime minister Ehud Olmert, will continue in November.

Risby-Raz is charged in the so-called Rishon Tours affair in which Olmert was acquitted of charges of double-billing organizations for 17 trips abroad by Olmert when he was mayor of Jerusalem and minister of industry and trade.