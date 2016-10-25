IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16

Winter/Standard Time returns Saturday evening

Summer or Daylight Savings Time in Israel will come to an end at 2:00 am Sunday, when clocks are moved back to 1:00 am.

Winter or Standard Time will last until the morning of Friday March 24th.



