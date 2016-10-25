Israel fighting PA threat against UNESCO

The Palestinian Authority and Jordan are threatening to put harsher language into a resolution scheduled for a Wednesday vote by the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization on protection of Jerusalem holy sites. The current resolution does not refer to Israel as an "occupying power" and does not put quotation marks around its references to the Western Wall of the Temple, as did last week's UNESCO resolution denying non-Muslim ties to the city.

The threat follows Italian and Mexican regret about last week's vote. The new resolution only mentions the importance of the Temple Mount to Muslims without using the Jewish term. Israeli UNESCO ambassador Carmel Shama Hacohen said the threat is a sign that Israel is doing something right against the World Heritage Committee resolution, explaining, "The Palestinians and Arabs understand that after Mexico and Italy they can expect further unpleasant surprises and are sending the message, 'Stop abandoning us or we'll burn the house down with extremist anti-Israel resolutions that cause tremendous damage to the organization.'"