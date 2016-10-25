08:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 Tishrei 23, 5777 , 25/10/16 'Why isn''t Obama fighting anti-Israel UNESCO resolutions?' Read more



As a new resolution by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization denying Jewish ties to Jerusalem looms, Senator Ted Cruz rips the Obama administration for ignoring bipartisan opposition. ► ◄ Last Briefs