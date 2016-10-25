As a new resolution by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization denying Jewish ties to Jerusalem looms, Senator Ted Cruz rips the Obama administration for ignoring bipartisan opposition.
'Why isn''t Obama fighting anti-Israel UNESCO resolutions?'
