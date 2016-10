A senior Palestinian Authority security source says PA intelligence agencies arrested, two months ago, a group of four who planned to assassinate senior PA leaders, according to the Dunia Al-Watan website, cited on Tuesday morning by Walla!.

The source said three of the four were members of the PA security forces, one of them holding the rank of brigadier general. He said the group also planned to assassinate some senior members of the Fatah faction in the Samaria city of Shechem.