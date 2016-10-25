PLO: Press Israel to release terrorist bodies

Secretary-General Saeb Erekat of the Palestine Liberation Organization called on the Quartet of Middle East peacebroker nations, Monday, to pressure Israel to release the corpses of terrorists it holds.

In a letter, the senior Palestinian Authority negotiator in talks with Israel said the Jewish state is holding the bodies of 268 terrorists killed between 1967 and 2014, and more than 20 corpses of terrorists killed since then. He called on the Quartet to press Israel to provide a list of the names of the terrorists whose bodies it is holding and the location of their temporary burial.