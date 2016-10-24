Abbas discusses PA unity with Erdoğan

Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority focused on reconciliation between his Fatah faction and Hamas during a meeting in Turkey with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday, according to the PA's Maan news agency.

Maan cited an interview with PA radio station Mawtini, in which Majdi al-Khalidi, Abbas’ advisor for diplomatic affairs and international relations, also said that construction has begun on establishing a PA-Turkish “industrial area” in the northern Samarian city of Jenin.