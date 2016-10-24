PA to start anti-Balfour campaign on 99th anniversary

Palestinian Authority officials and activists decided, Monday, to hold year-long activities in Palestine and around the world marking 100 years for the Balfour Declaration, Britain's 1917 endorsement of a Jewish homeland between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, according to the PA's WAFA news agency.

Taysir Khalid of the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee told a meeting held at the PLO’s Ramallah headquarters.“The Balfour Declaration is in its essence a colonialist project.” He said the activities will continue until November 2, 2017 with a goal “to remind the world and particularly Britain that they should face their historic responsibility and to atone for the big crime Britain had committed against the Palestinian people."