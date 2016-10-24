MK: Jail unruly soccer fans during games

Chairman Yoel Razvozov of the Knesset Sports Lobby said, Monday evening, that he will seek legislation requiring unruly football fans to report to police stations an hour before game time when their teams have been banished to neutral sites due to their behavior.

Razvozov was reacting to a brawl, earlier in the evening, between fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa. The Yesh Atid lawmaker said, "The violent behavior of fans outside the stadium in Netanya evening proves beyond all doubt that the place of hooligans is in police stations and not at sports arenas."