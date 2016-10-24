Professor Yishayahu Nebenzahl passes away

Professor Yishayahu Moshe Nebenzahl passed away in Jerusalem during the Shemini Atzeret/Simchat Torah holiday at the age of 76. His funeral is scheduled for Monday evening at 10:30, starting at the funeral home in Jerusalem's Sanhedria neighborhood, with burial to follow on the Mount of Olives.

Professor Nebenzahl was a senior physicist who worked in the defense establishment for decades and wrote about the Bible after his retirement. He was the son of the late former state comptroller Yitzhak Nebenzahl and brother of the late Plia Albeck, a legal advisor to the government. He is survived by brother Rabbi Avigdor Nebenzahl.