Israeli journalists in Iraq wanted for spying

Israeli television channels 2 and 10 reported, Monday evening, that their reporters are wanted for spying in Iraq. Channel 2's Efrat Lechter has already left the Mosul area, where she interviewed Kurdish troops involved in the fight against Islamic State terrorists and was put on the IS wanted list.

Channel 10's Moav Vardi and Nadav Glick also followed Kurdish troops. Shiite sources associated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards accused Vardi of spying. Iraq accused the Kurds of normalization with Israel, and some Kurdish sources were critical, claiming that IS could use the information to claim that the Kurds and the Iraqis are cooperating with Israel in the fighting against them.