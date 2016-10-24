About 120,000 Americans in Israel are registered to cast absentee ballots in the November 8th elections, according to the Republican party.
That's about 60 percent more than the 75,000 who voted in 2012.
|
21:11
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16
Israel registration for US elections up 60% from 2012
About 120,000 Americans in Israel are registered to cast absentee ballots in the November 8th elections, according to the Republican party.
That's about 60 percent more than the 75,000 who voted in 2012.
Last Briefs