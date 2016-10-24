Israel-Cyprus natural-gas talks on Tuesday

Director-General Shaul Meridor of the Energy and Infrastructures Ministry is scheduled to meet his Cypriot counterpart, Tuesday, to advance development of the Yishai and Aphrodite natural gas fields on the maritime border between the two countries.

On Wednesday, Meridor is expected to travel to Athens for talks between the two countries and Greece regarding a pipeline to connect the two countries with Greece as a way station for delivery to Europe. Two other export options for Israel are a pipeline to Turkey and sending gas to Egypt for liquification.