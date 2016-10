20:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16 Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16 MIA's family: Liberman has gone soft Read more



Family of missing IDF officer Hadar Goldin says Defense Minister purposely failed to mention MIAs in interview with Arab paper. ► ◄ Last Briefs