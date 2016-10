20:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16 Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16 Syrian foreign minister in Moscow for talks on Friday Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told Interfax news agency Monday that Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem will hold talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday. A ceasefire meant to allow civilians and armed combatants to quit rebel-held eastern Aleppo ended at the weekend. On Monday, Moscow ruled

out an extension of the truce for the time being.



► ◄ Last Briefs