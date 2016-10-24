20:09 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16 Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16 Rain due this week It will be clear to partly cloudy through Tuesday with no significant change in temperature. There's a chance of very light morning rain, mainly in the center. Fair and slightly warmer on Wednesday. Additional warming is expected on Thursday under partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Local rain will start in the south and east, spreading to the rest of the country. There's a chance of thunderstorms and flash floods. There's a chance of light rain on Friday under partly cloudy skies with a drop in temperature. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 23Celsius/73Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Eilat: 30C/86F; Golan Heights: 27/80;

Haifa: 24/75; Tel Aviv: 26/78; Be'er Sheva': 28/82;

Dead Sea: 31/87



