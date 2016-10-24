Efrat mayor welcomes PA'srelease of sukkah visitors

Mayor Oded Revivi of the Judean Jewish community of Efrat has welcomed the Palestinian Authority's release of four residents of Wadi Nis it had arrested for visiting his sukkah during the Sukkot holiday.

The chief international envoy of the Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria thanked those involved in what he called immense pressure to release them. He added, "Efrat continues to be a symbol of coexistence in the region, will continue to work for such encounters because only by dialogue between the two peoples will it be possible to create a lasting peace."