Police are investigating a burglary at a home in the Samarian Jewish community of Ofra that was reported at the beginning of the Shemini Atzeret/Simchat Torah holiday.
A safe containing a handgun, ammunition and thousands of shekels was stolen.
|
19:37
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16
Safe with gun stolen from Ofra
Police are investigating a burglary at a home in the Samarian Jewish community of Ofra that was reported at the beginning of the Shemini Atzeret/Simchat Torah holiday.
A safe containing a handgun, ammunition and thousands of shekels was stolen.
Last Briefs