19:37
  Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16

Safe with gun stolen from Ofra

Police are investigating a burglary at a home in the Samarian Jewish community of Ofra that was reported at the beginning of the Shemini Atzeret/Simchat Torah holiday.

A safe containing a handgun, ammunition and thousands of shekels was stolen.



