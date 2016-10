19:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16 Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16 Toddler killed in southern hit-and-run incident An 18-month-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Segev Shalom, near Be'er Sheva'. The driver has not been found.



