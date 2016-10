19:28 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16 Tishrei 22, 5777 , 24/10/16 'Hakafot Shniot' celebrated tonight Read more



Across Israel, Jews take to the streets singing and dancing with Torah scrolls in the customary conclusion to Sukkot and Simhat Torah. ► ◄ Last Briefs