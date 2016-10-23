Rouhani criticizes American presidential candidates

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said that the choice offered to voters in the U.S. presidential election was between "bad and worse", Reuters reported.

According to the Iranian president, the harsh exchanges in the debates between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton pointed to a lack of morality in America.

