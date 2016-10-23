'The West founded ISIS'

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday claimed that the West was responsible for the establishment of the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist organization, and declared his fighters would remain in Syria until victory is achieved.

"Friends of the United States in Lebanon, friends of the United States in the region. Your friend the United States and your friend Hillary Clinton said that Saudi Arabia and other countries operating in its name are those who financed the activities of ISIS in the region, helped it, strengthened it and made it easier for it,” Nasrallah said in a speech, according to Channel 2 News.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)