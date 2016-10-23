Former pitcher: Why do Jews vote for Democrats?

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling made headlines over the weekend after asking CNN’s Jake Tapper during an interview why Jewish people back the Democrats, Politico reports.

During the interview, Schilling announced that he is considering a 2018 Senate bid in Massachusetts as a Republican to unseat Democrat Elizabeth Warren. The former pitcher, who won three World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox, is registered as an independent but has endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

