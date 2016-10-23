Efrat mayor's sukkah guests released

The four Palestinian Arabs who were arrested by Palestinian Authority security forces after visiting the sukkah of Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi were freed on Sunday evening, Channel 2 News reported.

According to the report, the four were released following the intervention of Major General Yoav Mordechai, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

