Poll gives Clinton 12-point edge over Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has opened up a 12-point advantage over her Republican rival Donald Trump following their final debate last week, an ABC News poll released Sunday and quoted by Politico has found.

Clinton now has the support of 50 percent of the public compared to 38 percent for Trump, found the ABC News tracking poll, which is comprised of interviews conducted Thursday through Saturday. The lead represents a swing from an ABC News/Washington Post poll following the second Clinton-Trump debate, which showed Clinton ahead by just four points, 47 percent to 43 percent.

