Pentagon chief urges operation for ISIS 'capital'

U.S. defense chief Ashton Carter said Sunday that an operation to isolate the Islamic State (ISIS) group in Syria's Raqa should begin in conjunction with the assault on the jihadists' Iraqi bastion Mosul.

"We want to see an isolation operation begin around Raqa as soon as possible," Carter said during a visit to Iraq's autonomous region of Kurdistan to review an ongoing offensive to retake Mosul from ISIS.

