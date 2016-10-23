MK Hazan: This isn't North Korea

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) on Sunday criticized a bill proposed by coalition chairman MK David Bitan that would forbid Israelis from appearing before international bodies with operational powers, such as the UN Security Council.

Bitan’s proposal came in response to B’Tselem executive director Hagai El-Ad’s appearance at a UN Security Council meeting on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, in which he spoke against Israeli “occupation” in Judea and Samaria.

