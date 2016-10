Coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) is planning to promote a new bill that would forbid Israelis from appearing before international bodies with operational powers, such as the UN Security Council, Channel 2 News reported on Saturday.

The proposal comes following the appearance by B'Tselem executive director Hagai El-Ad at a UN Security Council meeting on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, in which he spoke against Israeli “occupation” in Judea and Samaria.