04:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 21, 5777 , 23/10/16 Tishrei 21, 5777 , 23/10/16 Morsi's prison sentence confirmed An Egyptian court on Saturday confirmed a 20-year prison sentence against former Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, Reuters reported. The sentence was for a conviction arising from the killings of protesters during demonstrations in 2012. It is the first of Morsi's four convictions to reach the end of the judicial process, and he cannot appeal further against it after already having once done so, according to the news agency. Read more



