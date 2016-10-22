Reuters poll shows only half of Republicans will accept the results if Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton wins the presidential elections.
Nearly 70% will blame her win on voter fraud.
Tags:US elections 2016
|
19:03
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5777 , 22/10/16
Only half of Republicans will believe if Clinton wins
Reuters poll shows only half of Republicans will accept the results if Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton wins the presidential elections.
Nearly 70% will blame her win on voter fraud.
Tags:US elections 2016
Related Stories
Last Briefs