19:03
  Tishrei 20, 5777 , 22/10/16

Only half of Republicans will believe if Clinton wins

Reuters poll shows only half of Republicans will accept the results if Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton wins the presidential elections.

Nearly 70% will blame her win on voter fraud.



