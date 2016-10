18:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5777 , 22/10/16 Tishrei 20, 5777 , 22/10/16 Singer Miriam Avigail passed away Israeli singer MIriam Avigail, 78, passed away after a long illness. Her funeral will be held on Sunday in Gedera.



