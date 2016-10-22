IsraelNationalNews.com

Hamas terrorist killed in tunnel collapse

A Hamas terrorist was killed when a tunnel collapsed in central Gaza. 

Hamas has publicly declared that it continues to build tunnels into Israel in preparation for their next big attack.



