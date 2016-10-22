A Hamas terrorist was killed when a tunnel collapsed in central Gaza.
Hamas has publicly declared that it continues to build tunnels into Israel in preparation for their next big attack.
Tags:Hamas
|
18:57
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5777 , 22/10/16
Hamas terrorist killed in tunnel collapse
A Hamas terrorist was killed when a tunnel collapsed in central Gaza.
Hamas has publicly declared that it continues to build tunnels into Israel in preparation for their next big attack.
Tags:Hamas
Related Stories
Last Briefs