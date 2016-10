News Briefs

U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter vowed during a visit to Ankara on Friday to ramp up joint efforts with Turkey to deal Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists a "lasting defeat", the Pentagon said.

Carter met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, as well as Defense Minister Fikri Isik on a flying visit to Turkey, a crucial but sensitive NATO ally in the fight against ISIS.

