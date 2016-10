The Islamic Jihad terrorist movement staged a public show of force in Gaza on Friday, with its leader praising Iran and criticizing Arab states.

Thousands of supporters, including fighters from the group’s Al-Quds Brigades “military wing”, took part in the event, reported the AFP news agency.

